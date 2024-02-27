Nigerian lady travels a dusty road by Okada and displays the changes to her hair and face.
The woman who goes by @_jusjayjay_ on TikTok used the app to post a video of herself looking stunning as she went out.
She disclosed that she had chosen to use okada and that she wanted to see a friend.
The woman’s face and hair were covered in dust particles; she was unaware that the road was dusty.
@Babygirl said: “Brown skin girl.”
@Gifty247 remarked: “Free makeup.”
@olua precious said: “Just apply lipstick then your makeup is done.”
@Handmade footwear in Ibadan said: “No stain our white. Na olorunda you go..Akobo is a tiled road.”
@SAVAGE said: “Abeg try come Lusada road for ogun state.”
@THE CUTE MMA said: “If you walk fast fast people go think say na makeup.”
@Bukola reacted: “Sorry for the laugh. I bet you are never going there again.”
@Mmesoma said: “See free setting powder.”
@Slay with bb said: “Just apply eyeshadow and lip gloss because the powder don blend.”
@Desire said: “The way I go turn back when I see am from a distance.”
Watch video below:
@_jusjayjay_
Everyone needs to see this just wait for it😭😂
