A Ghanaian woman stirs reactions on social media as she attempts to chew gum for 7 consecutive days in a Chewing Gum Marathon to set a new Guinness world record.

The Ghanaian woman, identified as Artise Maame, stated that she began preparing for the Chewing Gum Marathon since 2023 and she intends to chew a piece of gum for 7 days nonstop.

In the video circulating on social media, she could be seen on a seat chewing a piece of gum while a time was set on a screen beside her.

See post below:

Check out reactions trailing the video below:

____timz01 said: “Ghana people and sense na like Nigeria and good government,very far from each other”

korantemaa_melody stated: “Am a Ghanaian but this is rubbish”

skullwarriormma commented: “🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 the woman don de regret wetin carry her start this journey 🤣🤣🤣🤣 and it’s just day 1 6days left🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣”

__makkynwa penned: “Later now Ghana people go dey wonder why we dey always drag them like generator 😂😂😂”