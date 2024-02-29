Nollywood actress, Katherine Obiang has revealed that when she hugged her father as a child, she felt an erection from him.

The media personality made this known during the Jasiri show on News Central, while sharing her opinion on the issue surrounding director Kunle Afolayan’s dance with his daughter, Eyiyemi.

The dancing video that Eyiyemi shared on Monday on her Instagram page stirred angry reactions, with many people labeling such behaviour as “inappropriate” because of the way Kunle held his daughter during the dance.

Sharing her perspective, Katherine Obiang said:

“Suppose as he was dancing with his daughter like that and had an erection what would happen? Because it’s normal na, he is a man.

“When we were younger we used to go to my dad’s room to play but in the morning when you want to hug your dad because you love how he smells, I felt an erection and I arranged myself and that was the last time because I released at that point that playtime is over. I didn’t need to be schooled about that.”