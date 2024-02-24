Big Brother Naija season 7 winner, Josephine Ijeoma Otabor, popularly known as Phyna has revealed that she never undergo BBL surgery to increase her backside, but only worked on her tummy.

The controversial reality TV star made this known while speaking in a recent interview.

It would be recalled that Phyna had flaunted her body transformation last year and it was rumored that she had gone under the knife.

Phyna has now come out to debunked the rumours as she claims that she had just worked on her tummy.

She further revealed that when she is ready to do her own BBL, she would not be doing it in Nigeria.

She added that she has gotten to the age of doing BBL yet.

Watch the video below: