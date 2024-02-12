After seven years of dating, a lady marries the man of her dreams; their lovely love story leaves many in tears. Love triumphs in the end.

The woman used social media to tell people online about their amazing journey.

She disclosed that prior to deciding to go further, she and the man had dated for seven years after getting to know one another for nine years.

The woman shared a touching video from their traditional wedding ceremony as she expressed her happiness at being married to the man of her dreams.

Read reactions:

kidsn_things said: “The advantages of dating for long is more than the disadvantages especially if you both know what you are doing especially if you started out as friends you have those years to trash out your differences Yes I dated my Husband for 7yrs , we celebrated our 18yrs of marriage a few days ago and 25yrs of friendship, we are still in our Forties and God has been gracious, infact a lot of people testify they thing we just got married as e still dey hot😂, when they hear our Child is the university come see , surprise emoji.🤦‍♀️ Marry a God fearing spouse, be real to yourselves come out plain and naked trash out all differences because there will surely be, you are two different individuals from different backgrounds, love yourselves 😍 and be addicted to each other🤦‍♀️”

tukooldegreat asked: “Wetin dem dey talk where dem never talk for seven years???”

cookie__xx___ commented: “When no be medicine I Dey study 7 year”

sigibaba penned: “Lol. People acting surprised for 7 years, when I know a relationship that is 12 years and counting”

