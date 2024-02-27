A Tanzanian man, 24-year-old George, is set to marry his 80-year-old lover, Catherine Thomas.

A video shared by Afrimax, shows the sweet moment when George got down on one knee and proposed to Catherine, and she happily said yes.

They haven’t let their big age difference stop them from showing their love for each other in public. The tanzanian man takes good care of his 80-year-old lover, and the video shows this clearly.

Catherine is a widow and has five children. She met George after her husband passed away and was feeling lonely.

This story shows that age might not always matter when it comes to love.

Watch below;

