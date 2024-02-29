A Nigerian man has become an Internet sensation as he builds a toy car from scratch.

The video of the man testing the car was shared online by a man who spotted him in public.

The car the man built was seen looking like a G-Wagon with a nice interior and an opening bunnet.

Many were impressed by this as they took to social media comment section to react.

@Ifeoma Cherish said: “If they leave igbo man he go create human being..Very intelligent and creative people💯God bless the works of our hands🙏”

@bigjoe940 said: “I wish you can make it a little bigger for the kids. You will make more money from it”

@user2045145214690 said: “straight to Tunde Ednut page 👏💯🙏🙏”

@bra Williams 🇬🇭🇨🇦✅ wrote: “plss can I buy it for shatta bundle ….he need car”

@Joan baby said: “this is very good the igbo people are very creative 🤗👍💯”

