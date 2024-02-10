A young Nigerian lady, Busayo Olaitan with poliomyelitis disease has created a buzz online as she joins the viral ‘Of Course’ challenge while stating her ordeals due to her health condition.

The trending ‘Of Course’ challenge exhibit the unique attributes of an individual sharing their opinions.

The lady born with poliomyelitis, a disabling disease that affects one’s spinal cord causing paralysis in a now-viral video shared the struggles she faces daily due to her health condition.

She lay emphasis on the stigmatization from friends and relatives, trouble with standing on her feet sometimes, struggle to be in a relationship, and the false impression of being born the way she is.

While listing out the challenges of living with poliomyelitis, she glows with joy and happiness, stirring emotional reactions from social media users.

See netizens reactions below:

callmereeky said: “Her face card is everything 😍😍😍.”

houseofamearypearl opined: “Face card 😍😍 You are so gorgeous darling.”

qrushbeauty_skincare_spa wrote: “Awwwwww she’s so pretty and he’s smile is everything 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍. May God give her the peace that passeth all understanding in Jesus Christ Name Amen 🙏.”

thickpweedy58 penned: “Thanks for posting my sister 🥰🥰 Busayo ti di celebrity🥳🥳🥳.”

