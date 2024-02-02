After Benue humanitarian Ukan Kurugh posted a request for a sperm donor, more than two hundred Nigerian men reportedly indicated their interest in participating in the process.

The call, which was made on Thursday, February 1, has garnered a lot of attention and offered a N900,000 financial reward for the donation.

The well-known humanitarian Ukan Kurugh posted on Friday, highlighting the financial struggles the nation’s citizens are facing, expressing his surprise and concern.

The overwhelming response to the request for sperm donations, he said, demonstrates the lengths Nigerians will go to in order to ensure financial stability in the country’s challenging economic climate.

The humanitarian continued by acknowledging the regrettable fact that in order to make ends meet, people are turning to selling whatever possessions they own.

He wrote;

“It’s obvious that people are suffering in this country and will do anything to get money,’ he wrote in a post on Friday.

“The post I made about sperm donation has finish my inbox with over 210 people waiting for address/location. When women are donating eggs, it’s the men that usually come hard on them but men are gradually taking over.

“The sad reality is people can sell whatever possible to keep life going for them. It’s indeed sad and we can only hope for the better with the sad situation of the economy right now.”

