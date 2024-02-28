A young Nigerian man engaged in online fraud a.k.a Yahoo, has professed his love for his Caucasian partner while flaunting his body.

In a recent video that he posted on his TikTok account, this was disclosed.

The video showed a man attempting to hug and shake hands with the Caucasian woman, who was already in Nigeria.

A Nigerian man’s voice could be heard discussing the Caucasian woman while she was working, stating, “This is my client; I can show her off anywhere.” I adore you a great deal.

David innocent: “Your Client no dey see road.”

holamhi lekan: “why your clients no wan shake 🤝 you.”

Oliver Jackson: “That woman is from Japan haha.”

PROMISE 🇳🇬: “see China vendor.”

WATCH VIDEO: