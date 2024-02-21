Joeboy, a popular musician, explains why he want to be like Don Jazzy and Olamide, two prominent singers and music producers.

He revealed this while appearing on a new episode of the Afrobeats Intelligence Podcast, hosted by Joey Akan.

Joeboy noted that he admires both Don Jazzy and Olamide because they had both performed remarkably well in their music genres and have also helped other artistes rise in the music industry.

He added that he is pretty much excited about the future since his exit from his former record label as he begins his own to help budding artistes.

Joeboy said …

“I am so super excited about what is to come because one thing I always used to say to my friends then is that I want to be a combination of Don Jazzy and Olamide. Because it’s one thing to come into the game and create your own wave, and then help others and facilitate a lot more waves.

“It’s not even about the money, it’s about the fact that I can say I helped people”