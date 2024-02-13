Blessing Okoro Nkiruka, also known as Blessing CEO, a well-known social media influencer and relationship expert drags Tunde Ednut and publicly shames VeryDarkman for living in a ‘dungeon’ as she explains why she no longer drags them.

It should be noted that Blessing CEO and VeryDarkman have been at odds for several months, as well as with Tunde Ednut.

Blessing CEO went online to reveal why she has chosen never to banter with them online again.

According to the self-styled relationship therapist, she has come to realize that she is not on the same level as the two of them.

She mentioned that she has a lot of people on her payroll and numerous responsibilities to shoulder.

Blessing CEO wondered why she should be seen dragging with VeryDarkman who cannot afford the kind of place she lives.

She also didn’t spare Tunde Ednut in her dragging, collectively calling him and VeryDarkman ‘idiots’.

juwon_debbie said: “I’m on Blessing’s side this time.”

iam_amyzon stated: “E don do 000 can we please face our problems in this country? Dollar is not almost let’s channel our energy to better dis country”

marsh_melow_ penned: “I no believe say e go get time wey I go ever support Blessing Cehoe! Infact make all of una get out! 3 of una no get sense.”

clara.chuks wrote: “King maker wey no get kingdom Blessing abegyy

backbbcshit said: “Mbe king, king when nor get palace that one na king ?”

