A Nigerian man celebrates the boldness of his mom who brought him pure water all the way to the UK on social media.

He shared the video on his TikTok page, @jessechvce1, where he showered praises on his mother for her audacity despite restrictions at the airport.

According to the man, he had told his mother jokingly that he wanted her to bring him a pure water if she was coming to the UK thinking it was an impossible task.

His mother, however, took him by surprise him when she brought him the pure water, claiming she put it into her bag to preserve it.

He hailed his mother, saying that it is the sort of thing only a Nigerian mother would do.

@Chioma asked: “Are you sure the water is not even from church 🤣🤣🤣”

@victoriacyprain stated: “Pure water don first me take flight”

@__Juanita said: “Now you know the material you are working with 😂😂😂😂 she can move anything”

@Stella ❤️ noted: “if this isn’t a declaration of her love I don’t know what is, I love her😂😂”

@MI-rabel added: “Are you joking my mom tie amala round are waist like pregnancy because they did not allow her”

@Chisom || Esthetician commented: “you asked and she delivered 😂”

@Savage wrote: “Turn the water pack let’s see which brand made it abroad before the owner”