A Nigerian lady has stirred reactions online as she shares a video from her visit to her ex-boyfriend’s rice factory.

The lady simply known as nunu.elixir took to her social media to disclose that she visited her ex-boyfriend’s rice factory unannounced.

She revealed that the factory workers had no idea that she and their boss had broken up so they treated her really well.

A video she shared showed her sealing the bags with machine and having a look around.

She stated that she wanted more rice, hence why she visited the factory.

The lady wrote:

“I gave them a big fat tip so hopefully they’re quiet🙄 I don’t cook foreign rice and White Hill rice is the only local rice that gets me😭😭”

