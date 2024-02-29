Man rants at his son who always cuddles with his mother as he accuses the little boy of trying to take his wife from him.

The man bemoaned the fact that he had made his little boy a small makeshift bed just so he could spend some alone time with his wife.

But at night, his son would always turn over and cuddle with his wife, leaving him by himself.

In order to prevent the boy from ever having to sleep next to the mother, he promised to purchase a small bed for him.

The young boy’s sheepish smile persisted throughout the exchange.

Here are some reactions to the man’s video

sheisaduke said: “I love the fact that my client restricted himself from answering you and trying to defend himself from all this allegations lebeled against him by you. We will swerve you a law suit from our firm as ordered by our client see you in court on 10april”

itzprettyoprah opined: “The wife go happy at least she go rest from your kini 😒😂”

qute_starr stated: “Oga your time don pass 😂😂😂go and sit down 😂”

zakamthriftandmore added: “Na so e be everywhere o, as long as say na male child 😂😂😂😂 take hrt bro. My son is jealous to the extent anytime his daddy wants touch me he will wake up as if he saw it in the dream 😂😂😂”

blanchegwagon said: “The babyboy is so cute 🥰 😚gave was just as cute as him 😍.”

Watch video here: