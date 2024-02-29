A married man has stirred angry reactions from social media users for ordering his wife to cook for his parents just two days after she gave birth.

In the video shared on Twitter, X, by a user, @ask_aubry, who claimed the new mother had two babies, her newborn and her husband.

The man had asked his wife to come cook a roast for his parents who were visiting their home.

She refused, stating that she had just given birth and needed to rest.

He claimed that she has been resting since she got back from the hospital and insisted that she cooked it.

The new mother disagree, asking him to go and cook himself but he argued that she cooks better so she must do it.

Watch the video below:

So she has two babies. pic.twitter.com/B9OnovORQE — AskAubry 🦝 (@ask_aubry) February 28, 2024

See some reactions to the video

@kelvin_kertz advised: “Parents, while training your daughters to be good and compassionate women, equally train your sons to be good and compassionate men.”

@uenjoku stated: “Had an aunt that drove to the hospital, gave birth and drove home the next day. And that was her first pregnancy.”

@ope_starr wrote: “Both husband and his parent that want roast are m@d sha.”

@evacomedytv_ added: “One of the reasons I’m NEVER getting married, slavery duties…..all in the name of submissive wife.”