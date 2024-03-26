A South African grandmother has surprised her granddaughter with a truly unforgettable birthday present – an 18-seater bus.

The young lady, Mantha Maxase took to social media to share the news and photos of the incredible gift.

The grandmother, motivated by a desire to invest in the future of her granddaughter, purchased the brand new bus as a 20th birthday present.

The photos showcase Maxase and her grandma proudly standing in front of the impressive vehicle.

The news has sparked a wave of positive reactions online, with many praising the grandmother’s generosity and entrepreneurial spirit.

Lallycious Smart said: “Best Granny ever, Congrats girl.”

Carol Hodgkinson wrote: “Bless you, Gogo and Bless your granddaughter with her business!”

Mo Jacobs added: “Congratulations, girl big up to Gogo.”

Memo Mufunani commented: “Woow congrats.”

Jacqueline Daniels said: “Congratulations, well done, gogo.”

See photos below;

