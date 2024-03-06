A woman recovering from a life-altering accident has shared a story of shocking betrayal involving her former fiancé and best friend.

In a viral video, the woman revealed that while she was in a coma, her fiancé married her best friend, who even went as far as planning a fake wake-keeping ceremony.

The bride-to-be had planned to marry her fiancé a month after the accident, with her best friend serving as the chief bridesmaid.

However, during the woman’s recovery, she discovered that her fiancé had ended their engagement and married her best friend.

Adding to the betrayal, the former best friend, aware that the woman was still alive, allegedly told others she had passed away and even organized a wake-keeping in her name.

The truth only came to light weeks later when another friend, unaware of the deception, video-called the recovering woman and mentioned attending her “wake-keeping.”

