A couple from Delta State, Nigeria, have become an inspiration for defying traditional expectations with their recent church wedding.

The couple Joseph Udu and Hope Chime prioritized a budget-friendly wedding, reportedly spending only N50,000 (approximately $115 USD).

Their choice appears to have been influenced by Ossai Ovie Success, a media aide of former Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, known for promoting affordable weddings.

Sharing photos from the wedding, Ossai said the couple from Delta opted for a simple service, wearing their everyday clothes rather than renting or buying wedding attire.

He wrote;

“They spent 50k to be husband and wife after being motivated by my 50k marriage posts .

They got married according to their capacity.

I wish Aduomayebe Adums Aghogho will do according to his capacity based on his marriage ceremony coming up this month.

Congratulations to you Bro Joseph Udu and Sis Hope Chime now Mr and Mrs Joseph Udu.

He said they used their old clothes and that the only thing the both is the weeding ring .

I love the simplicity.

For those of you who are waiting for millions before getting married.

Please look here and learn from them .

You don’t need to impress us.

Go and get married according to your capacity.”

The groom, Udu Lucky Obukhowo, acknowledged the economic factors that played a role in their decision.

He wrote:

‘’Our 50k wedding according to Ossai Ovie Success

We had our traditional wedding yesterday and decided to do something little but impactful.

Economy hard, you wan come do pass your self join? Do your power and we all go dey alright.”

See below;

