A lady identified as Johneisha William on TikTok has sparked conversation online after sharing a series of videos detailing her experience overcoming lesbianism through faith.

In a viral video, the lady revealed that through deliverance, she was set free from the spirit of lesbianism and confusion.

Part of the video shows how her life and the way she dresses changed because of her Christian faith.

The lady who used to dress in a style typically associated with men, has now embraced a more feminine look.

In he caption, Williams offered encouragement to others facing challenges, urging them to find faith and inviting viewers to follow her ongoing journey.

She wrote;

“🚨🚨GOD IS BIGGER THAN WHATEVER YOU FIGHTING. USE TO THINK I WAS BORN THIS WAY, BUT NA GOD GOT SOMETHING BIGGER IN STORED FOR ME 🩸‼️‼️I PLEAD THE BLOOD OF JESUS CHRIST MY LORD AND SAVIOR! THANK YOU LORD! MY NAME IS JOHNEISHA WILLIAMS~ FOLLOW ME TO FOLLOW ALONG WITH MY JOURNEY 💪🏽 💪🏽💪🏽 #viral #fyp #christiantiktok #viraltiktok #lgbt🏳️‍🌈 #God #foryou”

See below:



ALSO READ: How can a man win the prize for the Best Dressed Female in an event organized by Human beings? –Filmmaker, Ugezu Ugezu blow hot as Bobrisky win award