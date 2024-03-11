A Nigerian daughter has warmed the hearts of Netizens after surprising her mother on mother’s day.

In a video circulating online, the thoughtful daughter surprised her mother with a brand new grinding mill, a valuable piece of equipment that helps crush things like grains.

The gift, while perhaps unexpected, is a practical choice that will significantly ease the mother’s workload.

The video captures the mother’s genuine joy and appreciation upon receiving the grinding mill, raising her hands in thanks.

“ Happy mothering Sunday my sweet mother 😍🤗🫠🌝” she captioned the video on TikTok.

The act of love has resonated with viewers online. Netizens commended the daughter’s thoughtfulness and express well wishes for the mother’s continued success.

sylviaiheanacho8 remarked: “U will be blessed more and more”

Lolo Ebekuo said: “thank you so much for making her happy”

Ebony collection 👗👡👞👚👗👙 stated: “Congratulations to her”

Mhiztesty penned: “i wish I could still do more for my mom 😭”

Ebony collection 👗👡👞👚👗👙 commented: “Pls how much did you get it my mum has been asking for this”

Helen Paul❣️❤️‍🩹❣️ wrote: “Congratulations to her,🎉abeg my dear how is that engine I want to buy for my mother”

