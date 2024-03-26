A woman named Tracyann Kilpatrick has shared her unexpected joy on social media as she gets pregnant for her 5th child at the age of 50.

In a viral video, the woman disclosed that at 50 years old, she is expecting a baby boy, after previously having four daughters.

Kilpatrick’s situation has generated a variety of reactions online, with some focusing on the rarity of pregnancy after menopause.

They wondered how the woman was able to get pregnant at the age of 50.

@novuyozabe said: “My mom had me when she was 49. Now am 33 and she is 83.”

@THE REAL Queen said: “Now am scared… I’m 38…my doctor said I’m too old to have a baby.”

@binodrae commented: “You don’t look 50 at all.”

@gogomseveni said: “I am 47 this year will be 48. I still want one baby.”

@Nordia Madden Chambers said: “All I have to say is you are not 50.”

@the saloonist said: “I am 45 and am looking like a grasshopper. Tell me your beauty secrets.”

@jflava876 said: “I am 51, still having my period every day. I’m worried about getting pregnant.”

@Nomfuneko Zigoxo said: “I’m 55, and I’m pregnant with baby no 5. I had 3 boys and one girl. It’s a miracle baby. I’m eight months now. I still can’t believe it.”

