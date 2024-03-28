A pregnant lady identified as @thejetschannel has shown off her loving Mother-in-Law who pampers her during pregnancy.

In the video shared via her TikTok account, the mother-in-law could be seen gently styling the expecting mother’s hair while she eats.

Sharing the video, the pregnant lady highlighted the special treatment she receives from her mother-in-law during her pregnancy.

According to her, her mother-in-law takes care of all the household chores, including cleaning, cooking, and others.

The heavily pregnant lady added that the woman doesn’t allow her to do any chores.

She wrote; “When your mother-in-law gives you most special treat when you carrying her granddaughter. She cooks, clean, and many others she doesn’t want to me touch a thing lol.”

Watch below;

