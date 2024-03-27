A Nigerian lady has become a viral sensation on TikTok after revealing her unconventional use of wedding funds.

The shop owner, known by her username @yallallmeetkaphyblack on TikTok, shared a video showcasing her newly opened mini-mart.

In her caption, she revealed that the shop was funded with the money originally set aside for her wedding.

According to her, she is contented with just wearing her engagement ring.

She wrote; “I don use my wedding money open mini-mart I go Dey wear my ring like that. Eeeilli God congratulations to my humble self Mammie Nelson mini mart thank you to my man.”

When someone, @House_of_Deevaz asked: xSo doing wedding is a waste of money ? 😂😂😂”

The lady clarified that they couldn’t afford both and strategically chose the shop, with the hope of a future wedding.

“No darling We don’t have money for shop and wedding once so I choose the shop first maybe later we’ll do wedding insha Allah 🥰” she replied.

See the video and other reactions below;

Kingola reacted: “If they don bring Nkan idana and una don go court wetin remain. people go still talk say them no chop for your wedding awon werey congratulations.”

christa said: “My own way I reason am tho . Big wedding z not a must be we go do d two simple.”

Adejoke Akewi said: “Congratulations sis, this is my hubby told me then should I open shop for you or we should go and do weeding nibo I want shop.”

User5183131211960 said: “Few people get dis kind sense..with nigeria economy again I support ur idea no late comer in wedding celebration.”

Juweyroh said: “Nah some no even get Ring congratulations dear go court and legalize it u are good to go.”

Fee_Hat said: “My sis you have done so well this is worth emulating…..there is life after wedding abeg.”

Rebec23 said: “Who wedding help ,l love ur decision u are like me, congrats dear.”

@oppsycares1234 said: “Congratulations darling may Almighty Allah bless you more than your expectations.”

ALSO READ:“No time for singing & hailing man inside car with empty stomach”- Fans shades Judy as May Edochie bags another mega brand Ambassadorial deal (VIDEO)