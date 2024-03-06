Daniel Regha, a Twitter critic, has declared that Nollywood actor, Zubby Michael is a better actor than his colleague, Timini Egbuson

This comes after the actors’ outburst on the reality show, “Ebuka Turns Up Africa,”

The controversy unfolded during the show’s first episode when Zubby declared himself the “biggest actor” in Africa.

Timini Egbuson, taking offense to the claim, challenged Zubby, asserting his own claim to success and dismissing Zubby’s assertion of dominance.

The exchange escalated when Zubby, in a seemingly boastful manner, stated that he could “buy” Timini.

This comment did not sit well with Timini, who, in a later episode, countered by questioning Zubby’s knowledge of his financial standing and accusing Zubby and his colleagues of flaunting borrowed possessions on social media.

Adding fuel to the fire, Twitter critic Daniel Regha weighed in, declaring Zubby Michael the superior actor.

He argued that while Timini Egbuson has enjoyed popularity through big-budget films, Zubby Michael possesses a wider range and delivers stronger performances.

In his words;

“Timini isn’t a better actor than Zubby Michael, he’s only privileged to have starred in a lot of cinema movies & blockbusters, hence his massive popularity. Zubby literally k!lls every movie role, but same can n¤t be said for Timini. This comparison is a disrespectf to Zubby. No offense.”

