A 49-year-old woman has welcomed Quadruplets at Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH) after 15 years of waiting

This woman, who already has a child born 15 years ago, had been longing to expand her family.

In 2023, she underwent In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) at JUTH’s IVF Centre and achieved pregnancy on her first attempt.

On April 14th, at 33 weeks gestation, the woman delivered quadruplets via Cesarean Section (C-Section). Both the mother and the four babies are reported to be in stable and good condition.

This delivery marks a significant milestone for JUTH’s IVF Center.

Professor Chinedu Ekwempu, a renowned infertility and endocrinology specialist and the center’s coordinator, expressed his pride in this achievement for both the center and the hospital.

He said;

“This is the first time JUTH’s IVF centre is having a set of quadruplets, this is a great feat for the centre and the hospital. The mother and the babies are stable and are all in good condition,”

“The cost of the procedure here is highly subsidised, it is about half the price of the cost in private fertility hospitals. The centre is supported by the University of Jos, with assistance from TETFUND.”

