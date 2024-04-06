A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to express her heartbreak after her boyfriend married another woman, just weeks after introducing her to his family.

The lady, who goes by @makki.g5 on TikTok, shared a video detailing her experience. She recounted how earlier this year, her boyfriend introduced her to his family and even took her on a trip to his village stream.

Believing these actions indicated a serious relationship, the lady was shocked to learn her boyfriend was getting married to another woman.

The betrayal has caused her significant emotional distress, and she has used social media to urge other women to be cautious when trusting romantic partners.

The video has resonated with many viewers, with some women sharing their own experiences of being deceived in relationships.

@CLASSY_COMFY 💕 wrote: “even the family keep it away from you,ahhhhh 🙆”

@Katexcel advised: “Don’t worry your own will come and you will look back and be glad it happened”

@boss-tee asked: “Can these men just stop this?!!…why lead someone on when you know you won’t marry her?!Shame to the families that supports things like this😮‍💨….”

@Queen_Glory_Naya wrote: “So sorry my love, I understand everything, may God bring your own man, and I pray he comes and he stays… it’s not your fault, I’m so sorry💔💔”

@IgboGirl💨🦋🗽 commented: “U go Dey trust man? Animals wey get tail for front hmm😩😩”

@ayomi_iibk added: “No be by to visit village stream o 😭 men go stain your white”

@SHALLYCUTE 💞💞 reacted: “na wetin my ex do me 😭😭😭💔💔💔…omo last yr I cried… invited me to his family house and INTRODUCE me as his friend 😭😭😭💔💔💔💔”

