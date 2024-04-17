In a disturbing turn of events, Late Nigerian singer, Mohbad’s mother, Mrs Abosede Aloba, has expressed fear for her life and the safety of her family.

This comes months after the alleged murder of Mohbad.

According to her, an individual named Bukky Jesse posted a picture of their house online.

She fears this puts them at risk of further violence.

Mohbad’s mother has directly appealed to Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and First Lady Remi Tinubu for intervention.

She claims they have not taken action despite her son’s alleged murder and the lack of burial.

Speaking further, Mohbad’s mother alleged threats against her grandson, Liam, and herself.

She claimed to be stalked by people connected to “Jossy,” whom she believes is involved in her son’s death.

In her words;

‘’Nigerians please have mercy on me. Bukky Jesse has posted my house Please help me. Governor Sanwo-Olu, Mama Remi, You all are just looking at me. What have I done? They first killed my son. After killing him, they have not yet buried him. What have we done to Jossy(Mohbad’s father)? Please save me from the hands of Jossy and Bukky.

After killing my son, they now want to kill Liam and then kill me! Nothing must happen to me, my son’s widow, my grandson Lima and Mohbad’s brother Adura.

When he (Mohbad) was alive he said we should not complain, now that he has been killed, have you seen it? They want to kill me. Now I cannot walk around because I am afraid. Different kinds of people will be in front of my house. I will not know they are stalking me. Please have mercy on me”

Watch below;

