A Nigerian lady has expressed her heartbreak on social media after discovering her boyfriend of 5 years is getting married next week.

The woman, identified as Peculiar, shared a video of herself crying to express her devastation.

In the caption, the lady wrote, “I found out today that my serious boyfriend is getting married next week. My 5-year relationship.”

The video has sparked reactions online. Many people offered words of comfort and acknowledged the pain of betrayal.

Some questioned Peculiar’s role in the relationship’s end.

Others wondered why the lady refused to end her relationship with her boyfriend after he dated her for 5 years without proposing to her.

realmrlyriq advised: “😂😂😂😂😂 Better go there and eat oooo the Jollof go bang aje”

pitwmk001 said: “U Dey cheat or ur character no Good man won’t just leave u like that”

dreal_sog asked: “5 years relationship 😂 you Dey study law ?”

jasper_ben wrote: “Maybe na just knack baba dey knack you, na you Dey call yourself girlfriend 😂😂”

mhiz.mabella noted: “If you have experienced betrayal from someone you thought was in with you,someone you least expect it from you will never know what this lady is going through”

