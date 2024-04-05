A young girl in Nigeria has become an internet sensation after refusing to get her hair done unless she could hold a live chicken.

The video, shared by the girl’s mother (@successfulljury) on TikTok, shows the determined child patiently waiting with a feathered friend in her lap.

The live chicken, surprisingly calm throughout the hairstyling session, seems to have provided the comfort the little girl needed.

The video has sparked reactions online.Social media users expressed a mix of amusement and wonder.

Some joked about the child’s potential connection to the spirit world, while others simply admired her fearlessness.

@Dairo Boluwatife stated: “Omo na ancestors remain for heaven o, if dem put chicken for my body I will faint 😫”

@God’s gift 💝 ❤️🥺🥰 opined: “Na priestess be this nothing una wa tell me 😂💔😂😂😂”

@favoriteJess commented: “Ur pikin Na amadioha 😂 she Dey receive chicken 🐔 as sacrifices 😂😂😂😂😂 in return of making her hair 😂”

@Motsi Cee🇬🇧 added: “I’m a 40 something old woman scared of chickens. Kudos to this fearless princess”

@Mama❤️🦋 reacted: “The kind children them Dey born this days 😂then be gods”

Watch below;

ALSO READ: “My dream in life is to take my parents out of poverty” Actress, Evan Okoro says as she shows off the house she also built for her father