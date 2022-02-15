“I can take a selfie naked to prove that I’m not botched” — Actress Idia Aisien

Nollywood actress, Idia Aisien, has reacted to claims that her body is as a result of a botched surgery. She stated that she can snap a naked selfie to prove that her body is not botched.

Recall that a fan recently took to her comment section on Instagram and alleged that her body is as a result of a botched cosmetic surgery.

In reaction to this she took to her Insta story and stated that her body is not botched. She added that she can take a naked selfie to prove her point.

She noted that the person who said such about her is probably someone close to her or within her circle.

Her words,

“Someone said yesterday that I’m ”botched”. If this is botched then botched should be the new standard!! I would take a selfie naked but nah! It was also someone probably “close”, or in my circle who wrote it! Careful on social media everyone!! There are no friends!!!. You can only be extremely wealthy(where I want to be) ….or bitter. Choose how you spend your time and energy!! Love and light!!”.

