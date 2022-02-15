TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“I don’t care, I’m addicted to her”…

How I cancelled wedding with fiance after seeing his mom sell…

One-year-old pupil who fell into coma, after receiving 31 strokes…

“I can take a selfie naked to prove that I’m not botched” — Actress Idia Aisien

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Nollywood actress, Idia Aisien, has reacted to claims that her body is as a result of a botched surgery. She stated that she can snap a naked selfie to prove that her body is not botched.

Idia Aisien
Idia Aisien

Recall that a fan recently took to her comment section on Instagram and alleged that her body is as a result of a botched cosmetic surgery.

READ ALSO

“If you never do cosmetic surgery no do, it’s…

“I regret everything I’ve done” Amy Childs…

In reaction to this she took to her Insta story and stated that her body is not botched. She added that she can take a naked selfie to prove her point.

She noted that the person who said such about her is probably someone close to her or within her circle.

Her words,

“Someone said yesterday that I’m ”botched”. If this is botched then botched should be the new standard!! I would take a selfie naked but nah! It was also someone probably “close”, or in my circle who wrote it! Careful on social media everyone!! There are no friends!!!. You can only be extremely wealthy(where I want to be) ….or bitter. Choose how you spend your time and energy!! Love and light!!”.

See below,

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“I don’t care, I’m addicted to her” – Man proposes…

How I cancelled wedding with fiance after seeing his mom sell vegetables in the…

One-year-old pupil who fell into coma, after receiving 31 strokes of cane in…

Lady shares the message her brother sent to her, after his wife lost her arms…

Bobrisky shades James Brown as he shares video of himself eating inside a…

Man narates his encounter with a lady at a night club in Lagos

‘No Valentine, no gift’ – Actress Nkechi Blessing confirms breakup rumor a…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Emotional moment Funke Akindele and husband, JJC Skillz, surprised her sister…

“My wife killed her friend and we sold her head for N70,000” – Couple arrested…

Nancy Isime decorates her nails with dollar bills (Video)

Nigerians react to Nini Ivy’s comment about Regina Daniels’…

I stopped having s*x with my girlfriend and it made me realize she brings…

The woman who owns my heart, queen of all queens – Olakunle Churchill…

“I can take a selfie naked to prove that I’m not botched” — Actress…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More