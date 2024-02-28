Nigerian Gospel singer, Ebuka Songs has expressed his gratitude to fellow singer, Moses Bliss for his guidance and support during a challenging time in his life.

He did this while congratulating the music star following the success of his Civil wedding.

Taking to Instagram, Ebuka Songs revealed that he was close to giving up on his dreams when he met Moses Bliss.

According to him, the singer encouraged him and helped him get back on track.

Ebuka appreciated Moses for his mentorship, support, and for sharing his platforms and resources.

He also congratulated Moses on his upcoming wedding and wishes him and his wife all the best.

In his words;

“Hello everyone please lend me few minutes of your time …. 😊

In two days time my leader and boss will be officially and finally off the singles family, and so I want to use this opportunity again to send my gratitude to God and to Him as well 🙏

It’s already a year since I met Him and since then it’s been boom boom for me. Yes God blesses men but uses same men when he wants to carry out His blessings on them , and I found that man who God sent to me , at a very rough moment in my life Kai , I really lack words but I must be able to say that this man here is God’s gift to me ,

I met Minister Moses Bliss at a point when I was so confused about life Itself, I had just suffered rejections , and was almost at the verge of giving up on my dreams , yet I kept moving by the help of the Holy Spirit ,

This man brought me to his arms and said to me don’t worry Ebuka , I believe so much in you and I am here to watch those dreams you have come to reality .

Thank you sir for holding my hands , thank you for teaching me and guiding me through the way up never to come down , thank you for every assistance and push , thank you for sharing your platforms and resources with me too , thank you for teaching me right when I make mistakes , thank you tor showing me this pattern that works , and this path is only found in Jesus Christ, thank you for your constant love.

I am super excited to see the spotlight of Heaven upon you even as the whole world celebrate with you , your Joy is my joy , and I am glad to share in this Joy , and this Joy I talk about is Eternal. Amen 🙏

Big congratulations to you and your dearest wife @mariewiseborn

I know it so well, this is one of God’s reward to you on earth 😄

Now I can say happy Marriage Life King @mosesbliss ❤️💍🤍

PS : Please everyone help me tag him and say a big thank you for me

👏👏

🎵 NEW GENERATION BY @ebukasongs & @mosesbliss”

