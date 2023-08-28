American television host, Steve Harvey has debunked rumour about his wife Marjorie Bridges cheating on him with their bodyguard and personal chef.

The 66-year-old media personality did this on Sunday, August 27, while speaking at Invest Fest 2023 in Atlanta

Steve Harvey told his audience that his marriage to Marjorie Bridges is not facing any crisis.

He said: ‘Before I get started, just let me say, I’m fine. Marjorie’s fine,’ followed by cheering from the audience.

‘I don’t know what y’all doing, but find something else to do ’cause we fine. Lord have mercy. Man,‘ Harvey expressed, later adding, ‘I ain’t got no time for rumors and gossip. God’s been good to me, I’m still shining.’

Note that Steve and Marjorie met in 1990.

However, they didn’t tie the knot until 17 years later in 2007.

After they got married, Steve adopted Marjorie’s three children from her previous relationship: 26-year-old model Lori, Morgan and also Jason.

Before their marriage, the game show host was previously married to Mary Shackelford from 1996 until 2005 and they share son, Wynton.

His first marriage was to Marica Harvey from 1981 through 2004. They share three children together; Brandi and Karli ( Twin daughters) and Broderick (son).

