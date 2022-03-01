“Why do students who are academically poor in Nigeria turn out to be academically sound when they travel abroad ?” – Man

It’s no longer news that students who are academically poor in Nigeria, turn out to be academically sound when they travel out of the country.



Some students find it hard to pass their courses and graduate on time as a result of failure to pass one course or the other.



However most of these students who struggle to pass in Nigerian institutions excel and at times top their class when they study outside Nigeria.



This has posed an important question as to ‘why’. A concerned Nigerian, Alabi Bolorunduro, took to Twitter and asked the reason behind this.



