TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Nadia Buari finally reveals Van Vicker is the father of her kids…

My father forcefully slept with me, while my mother supported him…

“This one na 9ja Delilah” – Reactions as lady cuts her…

“Why do students who are academically poor in Nigeria turn out to be academically sound when they travel abroad ?” – Man

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

It’s no longer news that students who are academically poor in Nigeria, turn out to be academically sound when they travel out of the country.

Some students find it hard to pass their courses and graduate on time as a result of failure to pass one course or the other.

However most of these students who struggle to pass in Nigerian institutions excel and at times top their class when they study outside Nigeria.

This has posed an important question as to ‘why’. A concerned Nigerian, Alabi Bolorunduro, took to Twitter and asked the reason behind this.

He asked why students who are academically poor in Nigeria turn out to be academically sound when they travel abroad.

His words,

“Why do students who are academically poor in Nigeria turn out to be academically sound when they travel abroad ?”.

See below,

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Nadia Buari finally reveals Van Vicker is the father of her kids (Video)

My father forcefully slept with me, while my mother supported him -Lady shares…

“This one na 9ja Delilah” – Reactions as lady cuts her boyfriend’s dreadlock…

If you burn my juju, I will die – 20-year-old boy begs after being caught…

Lady narrates why she would never donate blood for her sick sister

“This may be the last time he hears from me” – Man makes scary comment…

I will never attend Davido’s show in London because he blocked me – James…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Man ghosts his fiancé on their wedding day because she was freaky at her…

“What do women bring to the table in a relationship” – Actress…

“Why do students who are academically poor in Nigeria turn out to be…

Actress Kemi Akindoju cries out against ‘no bra/no underwear policy’…

“How is one supposed to be productive when you spend almost all day in…

Lady reveals husband’s reaction after she gifted a man N500

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More