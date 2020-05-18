American singer, Ciara flaunts her baby bump in new adorable photos as she is expecting a baby with her husband and American football quarterback, Russell Carrington Wilson.
She has taken to her social media pages to bare her baby bump in new mind-blowing photos. This will be Ciara’s, third baby. She had her first child with rapper, Future, and her second child with Russel Wilson whom she’s currently married to.
“The Bump is Bumpin” she captioned her baby bump photos.
Check out her baby bump photos below;
Ciara Princess Wilson is an American singer, songwriter, dancer, and model. Born in Austin, Texas, she traveled around the world during her childhood, eventually moving to Atlanta, Georgia where she joined the girl group Hearsay
HOT NOW
- Sit down and eat my friend -Cute video of Ned Nwoko pampering his pregnant wife, Regina Daniels surfaces online
- Who are you? – How Davido bounced a fan who tried to sit next to him during a meet and greet session (Video)
- Mercy Aigbe’s ex husband takes a dig at her as he celebrates new wife on her birthday (Photo)
Discussion about this post