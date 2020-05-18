American singer, Ciara flaunts her baby bump in new adorable photos as she is expecting a baby with her husband and American football quarterback, Russell Carrington Wilson.

She has taken to her social media pages to bare her baby bump in new mind-blowing photos. This will be Ciara’s, third baby. She had her first child with rapper, Future, and her second child with Russel Wilson whom she’s currently married to.

“The Bump is Bumpin” she captioned her baby bump photos.