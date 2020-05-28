A transgender couple, Danna Sultana and Esteban Landrau are expecting their first child together. The Colombian, Danna who is expecting a child with her husband has shared a heartwarming photo of her kissing his eight-month baby bump. .

Danna Sultana, who was born male and identifies as female, is expecting a baby boy with Esteban Landrau, who was born a woman but identifies as a man.



The model, who has over 200k followers on Instagram posted the image with the hashtag ‘Love Is Love’.

The transgender couple conceived their baby naturally, as both Danna and Esteban still have their natural organs, local media reported.



The pair first announced the news of their pregnancy back in February with a picture of them beaming at the camera. They captioned the photo: ‘Dreams do come true.’

