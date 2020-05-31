It is no news that the former reality TV star, Uriel Oputa has a huge crush on British-Nigerian boxer, Anthony Joshua and she never hesitates to flaunt him as though they are a thing already.

On her social media pages, she has posted many times about how much she adores him, gushing on and on about the handsome, most sought young man. With his recent admission in an interview that he is single and finding it hard to get a girlfriend due to his status, it seems Uriel has got her window of opportunity to shoot her shot.

After she saw the post, she took to her Instagram page to pen down these words in reaction to it. Part of what she wrote is as follows, “I guess I have to pour powder on my body and dance Zanku Zanku whilst chewing ugwu leaf on one leg to get his attention.”

