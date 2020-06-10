Nigerian singer, Niniola Apata shocked social media users yesterday after sharing new photos of her going totally bald.

The photos were trailed by reactions from her fans who queried why she decided to go bald and some hailing her for being an African Queen.

The Maradona crooner took to her Instagram page on Instagram to share a video of her taking off the fake scalp she wore that had her hair suppressed and gave a make-believe of her being bald

She wrote:

Lol Not everything you see on social media is real… But i am happy to see you guys still loved me like that 🤣🤣🤣😉😉😉

Watch the video below:

