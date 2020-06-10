Controversial Nigerian journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has shed more light about the arrest of Dubai based Nigerian big boy, Ray Hushpuppi.

She took to her Instagram account to share the details concerning the arrest, the journalist wrote,

“#BREAKING UPDATE @mrwoodbery and @hushpuppi implicated by the @secretservice in a Nigerian Unemployment Insurance scam named #ScatteredCanary.

For those who don’t know what this is, this is money the US government gives us monthly when we lose our jobs while we are looking for another. Somehow the Nigerian ring cracked into the system and filed 174+ fraudulent claims. People’s #COVID19 stimulus payments gone.

It is too elaborate. Only thing I can say is everyday for the thieves, one day for the owner. It is a dark day in Nigeria. HushPuppi and Woodberry and others are on their way to America. I was also told that their properties have been sealed with warrants”.

HOT NOW