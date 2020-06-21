According to the reports, Ondo State Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, on Sunday resigned his membership of the All Progressives Congress in Apoi Ward 2, Ese Odo Local Government Area of the State.

This came some hours after he was restrained from going out of the Government House in Alagbaka, Akure, the state capital, by the state Police Commissioner, Bolaji Salami and his team.

Tendering his resignation letter at the APC secretariat in Apoi Ward 2, Ese Odo LGA, Ajayi said everybody knew why he left the APC.

Shortly after, he went to the secretariat of the PDP in the ward where he announced his defection to the party and obtained his party card.

