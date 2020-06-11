A trending video shows the moment a lady was nabbed while trying to deposit fake currency notes of about two hundred thousand naira at a POS store in Benin City, Edo State.

The lady who was obviously regretting her action confessed that she met the person who lured her into the criminal act on Facebook.

The young lady was lucky she wasn’t lynched by the crowd who were visibly angry and ready to pounce. See video below;

