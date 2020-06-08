Last night, Singers Simi and Adekunle grabbed the attention of social media users after announcing the birth of their first child, Adejare

A lot of congratulatory messages have poured in from Simi’s fans and some of her colleagues in the entertainment industry as she posted on her Instagram Page

Sharing the post, Simi described how she felt when her baby girl finally came out from her as she revealed her name as well as when she gave birth.

Some Nigerian celebrities took to her comments section to pass a comment to congratulate her.

Read some comments below;

jemimaosunde – 🥺🥺🥺😩💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽❤️❤️❤️❤️ GOD BLESS YOU BABY DEJA!!!!!! Congratulations @symplysimi @adekunlegold ❤️

acupofkhafi – So so soooo Beautiful!!! And a head full of hair too!! 😍😍😍😍 Congratulations guys love you loads ❤️❤️❤️❤️

dremodrizzy – Congratulations Queen❤️👑

johnnydrille – Congratulations! God bless and keep her. So happy for you guys ❤️

officialosas – Awwwww beautiful! Congratulations and continued blessings 🙏🏾💛

iamseyishay – Congratulations 🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🎈🍾🎉🎊 😍😍😍😍😍♥️♥️♥️♥️

toolzo – ❤️

bolanle – Everything and more ❤️❤️❤️

wofaifada – Congratulations simi 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍

izzlax – ❤️❤️❤️

itsdyo – Omg congratulations this is beautiful ❤️

fiokee – Big congratulations @symplysimi @adekunlegold ❤️

kemikingsmakeup – Congratulations, Simisola. God bless your family. 😍😍 @jedishola Aunty, mo ba yin yo. E ku orire. God bless you Ma. 🎊🎊

kunleafo – Congratulations 🙏🏾

imanseofficial – Congrats @adekunlegold

beverly_osu – Blessings , you been in my mind lately 😍😍 I have been waiting😍😍😍 Congratulations 🎊 may happiness fill your home

nikkilaoye – Awww congratulations my ppl ❤️❤️💃💃💃 @symplysimi @adekunlegold

evaxalordiah – What an Incredible Gift of Love!!!! Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

yaayaaofficial – Congratulations 🎊🎉 🙌🏽💕

bojonthemicrophone – ❤️❤️

officiallolo1 – Congratulations simi

gbemioo – She’s perfect . Congratulations ❤️

9jafoodie – ❤️❤️❤️ Congrats mama

officialbils – Congratulations 🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾

official_mercyeke – Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️

officialniniola – Congratulations Babygirl…And May God be with you and your Family.😘😘😘😘😘😘

tiwasavage – Congratulations ❤️😍🙏🏾

fuseodg – Beautiful!!!! Congratulationsssss to you both!! Now go forth and build that strong and loving black family 👑 ❤️💛💚

koredebello – Congratulatings 💙❤️

sashapofficial – Congratulations ❤️🙏👏

mc_tagwaye – Congratulations dear ❤️❤️🙌🏻🙌🏻

immaculatedache – Mummy Baby Congratulations ♥️♥️♥️💋💃😁

realmercyaigbe – Congratulations….. joy unlimited in Jesus Name ❤️❤️❤️❤️

HOT NOW