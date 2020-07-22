Lovers of the Big Brother Naija 2020 have begun ‘shipping’ their favorites housemates together barely 3days into the show. Beautiful Erica has been roaming the radar of the intelligent Laycon whose appearance was misconstrued upon his entrance into the house on Sunday night.

The ‘shipment’ began when Erica laid emphasis on how much she’s smitten by Laycon during her diary room session with Biggie yesterday. The budding actress has let it known multiple times that she is attracted to the rapper’s intelligence but this time around she is backing up her words with actions.

Erica in the Diary room: Laycon is our Aristotle, our Philosopher. Mama spent close to 2 mins talking about my boy dropping sense for everyone and her learning from him. Guess Laycon really made an impression on her 😁. Sense no go kill Laycon ooo 🥴🥴🥴#BBNajia pic.twitter.com/UXhEpoOpaE — M.Johnson (@oziljohnson10) July 21, 2020

Last night, during a rap rendition by Laycon, clips could show Erica paying rapt attention at him while smacking her lips as though she wants to whisk him away. This has got the attention of most Nigerians who thought she has a thing for Eric.

See the video and reactions below:

Erica is hopelessly blushing and tripping for Laycon. #BBNajia pic.twitter.com/QWIvdqgI4b — Broda Seun ➐ (@brodaseun) July 21, 2020

