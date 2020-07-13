Nollywood actress and mother of one, Wumi Toriola who added another year over the weekend, has revealed her new year resolution.

Wumi Toriola in her statement lashed out at those in her clique who hurt her off line and form matured online.

She wrote,

“So someone asked me what my NEW year Resolution is and i told the Person jokingly that, this new year,’ I smell a rat, I fumigate”

I am that person who wont harbour hates, hurt, depression, or sadness in the name of acting ‘MATURED’

If we are cool, awww bless God, if there is a rift, i show my displease, i show my hurt and i don’t play the victim.

I try to settle it if need be and if need NOT be,i just watch ,don’t mistake my identity,I am fashioned for Real queens and kings,i am not some of your “MATURED”souls if Maturity is about playing the victim and always looking for sympathy,we all have what we go through in life,don’t hurt people off line and form maturity online…

The intelligent ones can relate..Its a new beginning for me and its all Love from this end..”

