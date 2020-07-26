Young Nollywood actress and new mother of one, Regina Daniels has shown off her hot figure in a new post-maternity video that just surfaced.
The beautiful wife of a billionaire was seen in the new video, flaunting her curves while claiming that she does not need to do surgery for her body to have her pre-pregnancy shape.
“Surgery for what? Surgery for? No surgery zone”, Regina bragged.
Regina Daniels and her billionaire husband Ned Nwoko celebrated the arrival of a baby boy last month, and the news of the baby’s arrival was first broken on Instagram by the movie star’s brother.
Watch video of Regina flaunting her body below;
