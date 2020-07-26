Estranged wife of Nollywood actor Blossom Chukwujekwu, Maureen Esisi has taken to her official Instagram Page to profess her undying love for Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ housemate Prince.

Prince who has become fans favourite just days after he was introduced as one of the housemates has grown wings in the heart of Maureen Esisi who could not resist the temptation that comes with looking at him on television.

Maureen Esisi shared a romantic video of herself kissing Prince passionately on television and captioned with a message that showed she’s not taking their relationship lightly.

She noted via the caption that she will do anything to become Prince wife adding that she will be waiting for him outside the show.

Maureen Esisi also went as far as noting that she can’t wait for the big brother naija housemate to become the father of her unborn child as this will be a dream come true for her.

See her post below:

