Estranged wife of Nollywood actor Blossom Chukwujekwu, Maureen Esisi has taken to her official Instagram Page to profess her undying love for Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ housemate Prince.
Prince who has become fans favourite just days after he was introduced as one of the housemates has grown wings in the heart of Maureen Esisi who could not resist the temptation that comes with looking at him on television.
Maureen Esisi shared a romantic video of herself kissing Prince passionately on television and captioned with a message that showed she’s not taking their relationship lightly.
She noted via the caption that she will do anything to become Prince wife adding that she will be waiting for him outside the show.
Maureen Esisi also went as far as noting that she can’t wait for the big brother naija housemate to become the father of her unborn child as this will be a dream come true for her.
See her post below:
View this post on Instagram
Baby they say I can sack all my hair stylists for you😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 my Prince Husband Man to Be…. kaiiiiiii let me gan price crown ooooo kaiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii😫😫😫😫😫 if you are a RED BABY, this is your Official Father ooo… your real actual daddy💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻…. you are not even allowed to like anyone in that house except him oooo!! Or better let me know that you don't like him so I can block you and we can both disown you wen we win the 85m!!!! Nonsense!!!! We need to start planning our wedding💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻 Please Give Us HashTag ooo💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻
HOT NOW
- #BBNaija: Moment Nengi twerked for housemates (video)
- DJ Cuppy asks her father for keys to house in Monaco as she gets bored of staying in UK
- Regina Daniels angrily pushes domestic worker into swimming pool for arguing with her (Watch video)
Discussion about this post