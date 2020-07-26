A video of a jealous girlfriend who humiliated her lover after seeing him with her close friend in a hotel is going viral.

The enraged lady embarrasses her alleged boyfriend at a hotel after discovering that he came with one of her friends.

According to reports, the lady bumped into her boyfriend at the Poshlux hotel in Benin city, chilling with her friend.

On seeing them, she got angry she hurled insults at them and accused them of sleeping with each other behind her back.

Her boyfriend tried to make up some explanations to calm her down but instead, he received a resounding slap from her after which she went on to harass the other girl.

See the clip below;

