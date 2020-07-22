It is wonderous enough to have 8 children in 8 years but this 40-year-old woman went far beyond that as she shared an almost unbelievable story of how she was able to birth her 11 children in a space of 8 years.

According to the woman, she gave birth to her firstborn when she was 31, and she has given birth to another 10 children between then and now that she clocks 40.

Read all she wrote below;

“So I write this last post as a farewell to my thirties! Wow, I started this decade off giving birth to my oldest son at 31, then my twins at 33, Quints at 34, triplins at 37 and my last at 39! Talk about busy! I was raped by the legal system along side my husband, learned who my real friends and family was! Most of all I befriended my husband all over again. What many thought would separate us, only pulled us closer! What looked like the end was just the beginning! Just when I thought standing beside my husband as he so strongly battled his legal fight was extremely tough, God saw fit to call our little Carter home! Lord knows that was so hard for me. Then he blessed us with 3 more with an extra side of awesomeness! He has given me so much strength In times when I thought he had forgotten me! It’s like why me? I seem to ask myself that so many times! Someone once told me that I would go through things that even my family wouldn’t understand! Its called anointed they said! However , to be honest it can feel like heartache. But now I can honestly say because I know I am here to show others the goodness of God!! my 30’s were amazing! I look forward to my 40’s!! I look forward to the laughs, hugs, kisses and explosive blessings that are in store for my family and I! To anyone struggling always remember it can be worst! I think God for the great health of my amazing husband, and children! Im so glad we are walking this road together. Although we have had mountains and valleys, the route is always beautifully scenic with y’all! Thank y’all for pushing me to be a better mommy, wife, woman, & friend! I love yall sooooo much! Thank you to all my friends and other family who has helped shape me as well! Both good and bad! You know who you are! It was all a lesson!! I am so excited for what this next decade has in store for me!! Hello Fabulous, fun, & fit 40!”

See pictures of her children below;