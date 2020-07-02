A government official revealed that Mr. Adegbenro died on Thursday. He died after at the hospital he was rushed to in Owo.
Wahab Adegbenro, the condo state commissioner of health has lost his life to the deadly novel virus, Covid-19.
As reported, the commissioner was a fighter but eventually gave up the ghost losing the battle to the virus.
A government official revealed that Mr. Adegbenro died on Thursday after he was rushed to a hospital in Owo.
“The Commissioner died at the Federal Medical Centre in Owo and this has just thrown the entire cabinet into chaos.
“He died of COVID-19 because he had contracted the virus earlier and was taking drugs at his own comfort being a medical doctor.”
Rotimi Akeredolu, the Ondo state governor too was tested positive to coronavirus earlier this week. He has since gone into self-isolation.
