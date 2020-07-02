As reported, the commissioner was a fighter but eventually gave up the ghost losing the battle to the virus.

A government official revealed that Mr. Adegbenro died on Thursday after he was rushed to a hospital in Owo.

“The Commissioner died at the Federal Medical Centre in Owo and this has just thrown the entire cabinet into chaos. “He died of COVID-19 because he had contracted the virus earlier and was taking drugs at his own comfort being a medical doctor.”

Rotimi Akeredolu, the Ondo state governor too was tested positive to coronavirus earlier this week. He has since gone into self-isolation.

