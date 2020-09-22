TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


#BBNaija: Prince went for Tolanibaj because he couldn’t have Nengi and Wathoni – Vee reveals

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA

Some unknown facts have begin to emerge as the BBNaija lockdown season comes to an end.

In a recent statement Big Brother Naija housemate, Vee revealed why Prince started a relationship with Tolanibaj.

Recall that the evicted housemates were lovers while in the Lockdown house.

Their relationship was marred at some point due to complaints from Tolanibaj that Prince was not expressing his love for her in public.

However, speaking with Nengi and Laycon on Monday night, Vee said Prince chose to date Tolanibaj because he could not have Nengi and Wathoni.

According to her, Prince would not have dated Tolanibaj if Wathoni and Nengi didn’t back off.

Vee said: “Prince went for Tolanibaj because he couldn’t have Nengi and Wathoni.

“I’m sure if Prince was still close to Nengi, he wouldn’t have dated her.”

